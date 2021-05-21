City to close portion of Montevallo Road all day May 24.

× Expand Staff photo. Mountain Brook City Hall.

The city of Mountain Brook announced today that it will close a section of Montevallo Road all day on Monday, May 24, due to work being done on some pipes.

Both lanes of traffic on Montevallo Road will be closed from Glencoe Drive to Glenview Drive, according to a post on the city’s website.

The road should be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but officials say it could take a little longer to complete the work.

There will be a detour set up to keep traffic flowing around the work area, and there will be traffic control personnel at both ends of the detour

They will work with the homeowners that live within the area of the road closure to allow them to get to their homes.