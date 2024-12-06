City to consider intergovernmental cooperative agreement with Homewood for Brookwood Village developments

× Expand Illustration courtesy of city of Mountain Brook Mountain Brook will hold a City Council meeting on Dec. 9, 2024.

The city of Mountain Brook will consider a resolution at Monday's City Council meeting that would enter the city into an Intergovernmental Cooperative Agreement with the city of Homewood with respect to Brookwood Village.

The agreement would require the cities to consider what is best for both communities in their decisions regarding redevelopment plans.

Read the agreement document in the formal agenda packet, starting at page 37, here.