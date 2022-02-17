City to stop using COVID-related curbside parking

× Expand By Keith McCoy City City Hall 3

The Mountain Brook City Council voted Feb. 14 to stop using nearly 40 parking spaces in the villages as temporary curbside pickup spots.

The council passed an ordinance designating the spaces in May 2020 to facilitate contactless, curbside pickup for customers at eateries and retailers during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic

However, several council members said the use of the spots for curbside pickup had outlived its usefulness and was taking up badly needed regular parking.

Several residents complained recently that it was difficult to find parking spaces in the villages, especially during the lunch rush, Councilor Billy Pritchard said.

Pritchard said he didn’t want the merchants and restaurants to be hurt.

According to the original ordinance, people using the pickup spaces are supposed to stay in their cars, said Councilor Alice Womack.

“I don’t think that’s happening,” Womack said. “I think people are leaving their cars. It’s become a 15-minute parking spot, not a pickup spot.”

Making the spaces regular parking again is “the right move,” said Suzan Doidge, executive director of the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. “We have a number of new restaurants coming into the community and need all the spaces we can get,” Doidge said.

Dana Hazen, the city’s director of planning, building and sustainability, told members there were 39 of the spaces remaining, all of them in Crestline Village or Mountain Brook Village.

The number of curbside spaces has been adjusted a few times since the original ordinance was passed.

The council has renewed the ordinance several times over that period, though the last renewal had already ended, said City Clerk Heather Richards.

The council’s motion passed Feb. 14 stated that it would not renew or extend the ordinance.

OTHER BUSINESS

The council approved a change order for the renovations of Field No. 1 at Mountain Brook High School. The city will spend an $114,000 to add two more restrooms — one men’s room and one women’s room — to the facility, subject to approval March 7 by the Planning Commission. Park and Recreation Superintendent Shanda Williams spoke in support of the item. “We need it,” she said. “If one toilet goes down we have a spare.”

The council voted to accept a bid for $166,000 from Video Industrial Services Inc. of Birmingham to repair a drainage culvert on Greenway Road.

The council approved a contract between the city and Rob Walker Architects for the design of fire-rated glass windows to replace the fire curtains currently used at the top of the monument stairway at the O’Neal Library. Walker’s fee for architectural, bid management and construction management services for the project will be $10,000, said Lindsy Gardner, the library director.

A DECADE OF SERVICE

Members passed a resolution expressing gratitude to William “Bill” Wyatt for his 10 years of service on the Mountain Brook Park and Recreation Board. Wyatt, who completed his final term on the board on Jan. 23, was praised for helping the board plan numerous projects, including the creation of Cahaba River Walk; renovations at the athletic complex, including the installation of artificial turf; and improvements to the playgrounds at Crestline Tot Lot, Canterbury Park and Overton Park. He also assisted members of Leadership Mountain Brook and the Boy Scouts of America in doing projects in the parks, including the city’s two dog parks.

AS LOVELY AS A TREE

The council approved an Arbor Day Proclamation in which Mayor Stewart Welch III declared the week of Feb. 28 through March 4 as Arbor Week in Mountain Brook. In the proclamation, Welch urged city residents to plant trees and support efforts to protect woodlands.