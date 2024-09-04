Traffic delays expected along Lane Park Road this weekend

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Mountain Brook The city of Mountain Brook informed residents on Wednesday to expect traffic delays along Lane Park Road this weekend due to the Birmingham Botanical Garden's Fall Plant Sale.

The city of Mountain Brook has informed residents to expect traffic delays along Lane Park Road this weekend as a result of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens' Fall Plant Sale.

The annual sale will be held this Friday and Saturday at the Gardens from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hundreds of plants—many of which have been nurtured at the Gardens by the Friends’ dedicated volunteer growing groups—will be available for purchase. Proceeds from the sale will support the Friends’ mission: to protect, nurture, and share the wonders of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

Attendees will have the chance to choose from dozens of varieties of natives, perennials, herbs, tropicals, ferns, camellias, trees and shrubs, as well as the opportunity to gain expert advice from seasoned gardeners, many of whom have trained under the Jefferson County Master Gardener program. Originating in 1993, the sale is free and open to the public.

Members of the Friends will enjoy first dibs on plant offerings through the Member Early-Bird Shopping (1–5:30 p.m. on Thursday).