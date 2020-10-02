City will not approve permit for 2020 Mystics parade

× Expand Layton Dudley Mystics of Mountain Brook Some of the crowd along the route for a Mystics of Mountain Brook parade. The event will not be held in the city this year due to COVID-19.

Mountain Brook Mayor Stewart Welch III has announced that the city will not approve the permit for the 2020 Mystics of Mountain Brook parade, an annual event held each year on Halloween, due to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was posted on the city website.

Welch listed three reasons for the decision to refuse the permit:

Rates of new COVID-19 cases per population have been higher for Mountain Brook than rest of Jefferson County the past two weeks.

Over the Mountain cities Hoover, Vestavia and Homewood are not allowing such events due to COVID-19. “I have a concern that if we hold this event, we may attract visitors from surrounding municipalities creating a larger-than-expected crowd making social distancing impossible,” Welch said.

He also noted that the Mountain Brook Schools are striving to get students back in school at 100% capacity. “I do not want to do anything that places this goal at risk,” Welch said.

“This is a decision that was not made lightly and I truly hoped that we could host this popular event this year but, out of an abundance of caution, I believe this to be in the best interest of our community,” Welch said.

