City celebrates National Animal Control Officer Appreciation Week

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Mountain Brook The city of Mountain Brook recognizes their animal Control Officers for National Animal Control Officer Appreciation Week.

The city of Mountain Brook is celebrating National Animal Control Officer Appreciation Week, recognizing the Mountain Brook Police Department's Animal Control Officers for all their hard work.

The city posted a message of their appreciation to Facebook on Monday, saying:

This week, we recognize the dedication and hard work of our Mountain Brook Animal Control Officers, who protect and care for the animals in our community. Their commitment ensures the safety of both pets and residents, and we are grateful for their service."

Animal Control Officers are part of the Patrol Division, the largest of the department's three divisions and the first responders of the department. This division has officers assigned to proactively patrol the community to deter and detect crime and to be available to assist citizens whenever the need arises. The goal of the division is to provide the highest level of service for all persons who live, work, or travel through the city of Mountain Brook.