Collat, Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama to host an online book event Oct. 7.

Younger-onset Alzheimer’s disease is a form of dementia that affects people younger than age 65.

It is fairly uncommon, with about 5% to 6% of people with Alzheimer’s developing symptoms before age 65, according to statistics cited at mayoclinic.org.

It was this form of the disease that disrupted and permanently changed the lives of Harvey and Renée Brown Harmon, both of whom were family practice doctors.

The married couple, who lived in Mountain Brook, were partners in life and partners in a thriving private practice — Double Oak Family Medicine — that they created and developed together. But Harvey Harmon received a shattering dementia diagnosis at age 50.

What happened then — as the couple and their family attempted to cope — is the subject of a new book by Renée Harmon, called “Surfing the Waves of Alzheimer’s: Principles of Caregiving That Kept Me Upright.”

A memoir and guidebook, her book recalls the tough decisions she faced as her husband’s medical partner, best friend and caregiver.

Each chapter of the book closes with guidance to help family members stay cope at each stage of this difficult journey.

Renée Harmon will discuss her book and answer questions during a free virtual event, sponsored by Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama and Collat Jewish Family Services (CJFS), on Oct. 7 at 1 p.m., according to a news release from CJFS.

She said felt the first jolt of fear that something was wrong with her husband on a family vacation in 2009, when he was unable to follow the simple instructions given to them by their guide. Harvey Harmon was diagnosed nine months later. Suddenly forced to manage both their family and their business, Renée Harmon survived by relying on friends, family and her faith.

Harvey Harmon died in 2018.

In the book, Renée Harmon draws on her experience caring for her husband and nearly 30 years as a family practice doctor.

She offers a clear-eyed account of the disease and its progression while sharing best practices to help family caregivers maintain their emotional balance.

“I may have gotten rocked by the waves and thrown into the ocean of dementia, but I eventually did learn to ride those waves and keep my balance,” she says in the book.

Renée Harmon has been a solo practitioner since 2010 when Harvey was forced to retire because of his diagnosis.

Harmon’s book is now available through Amazon, all ebook distributors and at bookstores.

To register for the Zoom event, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5MNg2__QTyqW1F25_BaW8Q.

For details, contact CJFS at 205-879-3438 or cjfsbham.org or Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama at 205-871-7970 or alzca.org.