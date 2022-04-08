Collat Jewish Family Services to honor Bearman, Krell and Wolnek families

× Expand Photo courtesy of CJFS. Collat Jewish Family Services will honor the extended Bearman family at its annual Hands Up Together fundraiser April 26. From left: Howard and Suzanne Bearman, Michelle Bearman-Wolnek and Seth Wolnek, Sheri and Jimmy Krell.

Collat Jewish Family Services — a nonprofit and United Way of Central Alabama partner agency on Montclair Road — works to increase the quality of life for people of all ages, races and religions in the Birmingham area.

Its primary focus is helping older adults remain independent.

This month at its annual Hands Up Together fundraiser, CJFS will honor Suzanne and Howard Bearman, their daughters Sheri Krell and Michelle Bearman-Wolnek, and their sons-in-law Jimmy Krell and Seth Wolnek for their decades of service to the organization in various capacities.

Hands Up Together will take place April 26 at 5:30 p.m. at The Farrell, a Homewood events space.

“The mission and work of CJFS impacts entire families, so it’s appropriate to honor a family together,” Suzanne Bearman said. “We all appreciate the impact CJFS has had on our community and realize how much more could be done with increased dollars. Therefore, we are delighted to participate in this fundraising event together.”

Suzanne Bearman and her husband, Howard, a retired physician, raised their daughters in Mountain Brook.

She served as CJFS president at a “critical time” in the early 1990s when the agency welcomed about 100 Jewish refugees to Birmingham from the former Soviet Union, CJFS Executive Director Lauren Schwartz said.

Suzanne Bearman led a “broad community effort” to help those immigrants adapt to their new home, Schwartz said.

Bearman-Wolnek — a 1986 graduate of Mountain Brook High School — later joined the CJFS staff as a social worker providing counseling, community outreach and tornado relief. She served on the CJFS board of directors and was board president in 2019 and 2020.

“CJFS has a very special place in my heart,” she said. The agency “supports families during the challenging times that we all face.”

Bearman-Wolnek and her husband live in Homewood, and she is the executive director of the Heart Gallery Alabama nonprofit.

“I’m proud that CJFS represents the Jewish community while serving the greater community and leaving this world a better place,” Bearman-Wolnek said.

In 2019, Sheri Krell was named CJFS Volunteer of the Year after devoting hundreds of hours to such tasks as delivering produce to seniors, helping clients shop and run errands and volunteering at the CARES dementia respite program.

A 1979 MBHS graduate, Sheri Krell said she enjoys her volunteer work.

“My favorite was a project between the CARES dementia respite program and the N.E. Miles Jewish Day School,” she said. “For several years, the Upper School students visited the CARES program once a month, planning and leading activities.”

“CJFS is in the unique spot of being a Jewish community agency that provides services for the greater Birmingham community, serving people of every faith,” Sheri Krell added.

She lives downtown with her husband, a dermatologist.

Both Seth Wolnek and Jimmy Krell have served on the CJFS board of directors.

In 2015, Jimmy Krell co-chaired the “Min Halev: From the Heart” endowment campaign, which boosted the CJFS endowment to $5 million.

Bearman-Wolnek said that, as a child and young adult, she asked her mother why she gave so much time to the organization.

“She would say it was important, to make our community a better place, important enough to leave us,” Bearman-Wolnek said. “It made me realize this organization was really special.”

Hands Up Together will feature cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and live music. For tickets, go to cjfsbham.org/giving.