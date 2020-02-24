Color4Friendship Color Run set for March 15

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. The Color4Friendship Color Run will be March 15 at the LJCC.

Join Friendship Circle of Alabama in raising awareness for individuals with special needs by taking part in the Color4Friendship Color Run.

We are running to proclaim love, inclusion and friendship for all people, regardless of any disability, emotional or physical, one may have.

The fun continues after color runners complete the race with a super fun fair with music, color throws, inflatables, balloons and more.

The 1-mile run will take place on Sunday, March 15, at the Levite Jewish Community Center at 3960 Montclair Road from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 per runner, and registration can be completed at color4friendship.com.

Submitted by Esther Lipsker.