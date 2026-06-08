Colvin & Sawyer Law Offices approaches first anniversary in Mountain Brook

× Expand Photo courtesy of Colvin & Sawyer Law Offices Christopher Colvin

Colvin & Sawyer Law Offices will soon celebrate its first anniversary at 4 Office Park Circle, Suite 305 in Mountain Brook.

Led by attorneys Christopher Colvin and Valerie Sawyer, the firm focuses on probate and estate administration, estate planning, wills, trusts and small business law. The practice serves clients in Mountain Brook and throughout the Birmingham area.

The firm provides legal guidance for families navigating the probate process, including estate administration, asset distribution and related legal matters. Attorneys also assist clients with creating wills, trusts and other estate planning documents designed to help protect assets and prepare for the future.

In addition to estate-related services, Colvin & Sawyer works with small businesses on matters such as business formation, contracts and general legal guidance.

Colvin, the firm's founder, is an honor graduate of the Birmingham School of Law and a former small business owner. In addition to his legal practice, he serves as a pastor for small churches in the region. His experience in both business and ministry informs his work with families and entrepreneurs.

Sawyer focuses her practice on estate planning and probate law. Before becoming an attorney, she worked as a special education teacher and served in leadership positions with the Civil Air Patrol, including Squadron Commander and Alabama Wing Director of Recruiting and Retention. She also remains active in volunteer efforts supporting veterans.

The attorneys said their goal is to provide practical, personalized legal guidance tailored to each client's needs and circumstances.

For more information, visit colvinlawgroup.com or call 205-202-9801.