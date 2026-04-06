Community drum circle invites families to make music together

× Expand Photo courtesy of O'Neal Library

O’Neal Library will host a Drum Circle with Get Rhythm on Tuesday, April 14, from 5:15-6:15 p.m. at 50 Oak St.

The event will begin with a light dinner at 5:15 p.m., followed by the interactive drum circle at 5:30 p.m. on the library lawn, weather permitting. Led by Get Rhythm Music, the program invites participants of all ages to explore rhythm in a fun, collaborative setting.

No experience is required, and no registration is needed. The event is free and open to families.