Community Easter Egg Roll returns to Mountain Brook

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The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Easter Egg Roll on Saturday, April 4, from 10 a.m. to noon on the grassy field across from the O’Neal Library, 50 Oak St.

A longtime community tradition, the event invites children to bring baskets and collect treat-filled eggs while enjoying a festive outdoor atmosphere. Families can also take photos with the Easter Bunny and participate in activities throughout the morning.

Thousands of eggs will be provided by Chamber member sponsors. George Jones of Snoozy’s Kids will serve as master of ceremonies, and Birmingham Pest & Mosquito Control will offer light breakfast items and refreshments.