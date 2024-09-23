Community Night Out: Meet Mountain Brook's first responders

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Police Department Mountain Brook celebrates first responders on Oct. 1, 2024 with Community Night Out.

Mountain Brook will celebrate the city's first responders on Oct. 1 with Community Night Out.

This is the second year the annual event has been held. At the event, Mountain Brook residents can meet the people employed by the city's police and fire departments and see the equipment they use to keep the community safe.

The event will be at City Hall from 5:30-7:30 p.m.