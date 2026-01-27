Botanical gardens celebrate National Seed Swap Day

The Library at the Gardens will host a Community Seed Swap on Saturday, Jan. 31, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Garden Center’s Auditorium at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

Held in celebration of National Seed Swap Day, the event invites participants to bring open-pollinated or heirloom seeds to share, including locally saved seeds, specialty varieties or extras from past purchases. Those without seeds are still welcome to attend, learn and take part in the conversation.

In addition to seed swapping, the event will offer tips and guidance on growing plants from seed, along with take-home information and opportunities to connect with other local gardeners who share an interest in seed saving and sustainable gardening practices.

The program is hosted by the Library at the Gardens, a program of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, and is free and open to the public. More information is available at bbgardens.org.