Concierge Speech Birmingham celebrates launch with ribbon cutting

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Concierge Speech will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 4 with the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce.

Concierge Speech Birmingham is celebrating the launch of their speech therapy service for children and adults in the area with a ribbon cutting on Sept. 4.

The event, put on in conjunction with the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, will be held at 101 Hoyt Lane at 11 a.m.

Concierge Speech Birmingham, owned by Jillian Canary, offers virtual screenings to identify if someone is a candidate for speech therapy services, extensive evaluations using formal assessments and clinical expertise, individualized and collaborative treatment plans tailored to specific needs, education provided to individuals and/or caregivers throughout the treatment process, and caregiver coaching sessions to increase confidence in the ability to support loved ones.

Canary, a certified speech language pathologist who graduated with a master’s degree from the University of Alabama, treats language disorders, swallowing difficulties voice disorders, apraxia of speech, cognitive communication deficits and fluency disorders in adults. In children, she treats language disorders, articulation disorders, social communication disorders, childhood apraxia of speech, phonological processing disorders and fluency.

For more information on Concierge Speech Birmingham and their services, visit https://www.conciergespeechbham.com/.