CONSTRUCTION ALERT: Spire Energy relocates pipeline along Cahaba Rd.

Illustration courtesy of city of Mountain Brook Spire Energy works to relocate pipeline along Cahaba Rd.

The city of Mountain Brook announced last week that Spire Energy would begin work to relocate a pipeline at the intersection of Cahaba Rd. and Lane Park Rd.

Work began on Monday and is expected to be completed in less than three weeks. The full announcement form Spire reads as follows:

"In preparation for the new roundabout project in Mountain Brook, Spire will be working at the intersection of Cahaba Rd. and Lane Park Rd. beginning on Monday, Nov. 11.

This project requires crews to dig in the streets and we are focused on performing our work safely and efficiently. By working between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. and practicing control measures to ensure traffic flows as smoothly as possible, we plan to avoid contributing to rush-hour delays. We encourage motorists to drive with caution through these work areas.

We expect our work be completed within three weeks and we will make every attempt to reduce inconvenience to you and the community along the way.

If you have any questions about Spire’s Cahaba Rd. relocation project, please contact Veronica.Cole@SpireEnergy.com."