Construction begins on luxury senior living development in Mountain Brook

× Expand Image courtesy of Capstone Building Corp. A rendoring of the new luxury senior living community being built at 2900 Cahaba Road. The project is expected to be completed in October 2027.

Capstone Building Corp. has begun construction on a new luxury senior living community at 2900 Cahaba Road — the first of its kind in Mountain Brook.

The 4.88-acre property, developed by Birmingham-based Dominion Partners, will offer a full continuum of care with independent living, assisted living, and memory care units. The multi-story building will include 162 apartments across 236,000 square feet of conditioned space and an additional 52,000 square feet dedicated to amenities and structured parking.

Demolition and site preparation began in mid-September. Completion is expected by October 2027.

“We’re proud to serve as the general contractor for this transformational development in the heart of Mountain Brook,” said Josh Barnett, vice president of project management at Capstone. “We’re grateful to Dominion Partners for entrusting our team with bringing their vision to life.”

The four- and five-story structure will feature non-combustible light gauge metal framing above an underground parking level. The garage will offer approximately 120 spaces and provide direct access to the residences above.

According to the developer, the building’s design — by Kansas City–based architecture firm Rosemann & Associates, P.C. — is intended to complement the architecture and natural character of Mountain Brook Village.

The project is expected to include premium amenities and high-end finishes throughout, reflecting Dominion Partners’ previous work in luxury senior housing.

For more information about the project, visit capstonebuilding.com.