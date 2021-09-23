Construction on long-awaited Lane Parke Phase 2 retail center moving forward

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Construction continues on Phase 2 of the Lane Parke expansion in Mountain Brook Village on Sept. 12.

The Mountain Brook City Council at its regular meeting on Aug. 23 heard a brief update regarding the progress of construction at the new Phase 2 at the Lane Parke shopping center in Mountain Brook Village from local developer John Evans.

The council also approved a temporary conditional office use at 2712 Culver Road in Mountain Brook Village for Evson Inc. — where Evans serves as company president — the local firm that created Lane Parke.

The Evson Inc. construction office is located in the long-vacant Berthon Cleaners space near the construction.

Evans and an associate were recently forced to move out of a trailer on the Phase 2 job site due to an accelerated construction schedule, and needing easy access to the site.

“The tenants rely on us to tell them or their contractors where the utilities are. This location gives the Evson personnel the ability to ‘walk right across the street and supervise what’s going on,” he said.

The conditional use was granted by the council for two years, until Sept 1, 2023, a little beyond the term of Evson’s lease in the space.

After two years, Evson Inc. can go month to month if they are still trying to finish moving in all of the Phase 2 tenants.

“It’s temporary until we are 100% occupied,” said Evans, who said there can sometimes be delays in getting some tenants moved in.

Evans said that his company expects work to be completed on the long-awaited Phase 2 by August 2022.

In fact, some tenants will likely have already moved in by then, he said.

Ignite Cycle could possibly open in November.

Construction is beginning on the last building in Phase 2, which will house Jeni’s Ice Cream, Mountain Brook Eye Care and others in 2022.

The slab of concrete for that facility was prepared to be poured the week of the council meeting, and the steel was expected to go up by mid-September, Evans said.

Construction has moved forward without being hampered too much by weather, he said.

Hoar Construction and C.S. Beatty tried to prepare the site for rain, he said, “knock on wood, we are going forward.” he said. “We are advancing.”

There are some “hiccups,” he said, such as some problems getting supplies, but the developer “keeps chugging along.”

Evans said only two people will use the temporary office, and Evans said he and his associate will use only the two onsite parking spaces available in the back.

“We should not have any impact on the parking on the front,” he said.

They may use the office up to seven days a week depending on when they have to visit the site for a delivery or utility work.

Other items

The council passed an ordinance appointing Heather Richards as the City Clerk of Mountain Brook. Richards was sworn in during the meeting.

► The council approved the placement by AT&T of a small cell tower near 3220 Rockledge Road. The tower was to be placed on the north side of the road, but will now be placed on the south side near a row of existing power poles. A spokesperson for a group of neighbors told the council the group was pleased with the new location on the south side.

► Members authorized the execution of an agreement between the city and EMS Management & Consulting Inc. for its provision of ambulance billing services and a related business associates agreement.

► Approved a sidewalk and a guardrail at Little River Road and Sharpsburg Drive near the Cherokee Bend Condos.

► Mayor Stewart Welch III read a proclamation declaring the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week. Sept. 17 is celebrated nationally as Constitution Day.