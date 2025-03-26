Contest encouraging residents to rid city of invasive Nandina in final days

× Expand Illustration courtesy of city of Mountain Brook The city of Mountain Brook is encouraging residents to rid the area of invasive Nandina berry plants.

There are only a few days left to participate in the city's contest encouraging residents to remove Nandina, an invasive plant.

Mountain Brook encourages residents to remove the invasive plant through a contest that began on Feb. 23. Residents can send in photos of Nandina berry removal to be entered into a drawing for a gift certificate for an alternative red-berry native plant.

If the entire plant is removed, the city will replace it with an alternative red-berry native plant.

To participate, email your photo and location pin to hazend@mtnbrook.org by March 31.

Visit mtnbrook.org/mbee/page/nix-nandina for more information on Nandina removal.