Council action clears path for home to be built near Overton Village

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Mountain Brook City Manager Sam Gaston at a Mountain Brook City Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

Someday, there will be one more residence near Overton Village in Mountain Brook. A couple of actions by the Mountain Brook City Council on Monday cleared the path to make that happen.

Following a public hearing, the council amended Section 129-557 of the City Code to exclude the property at 3130 Overton Road from the Village Overlay District. A subsequent public hearing was followed by the council rezoning the property from Professional District to Residence-C.

Gaston said the residence built on the property must meet the city’s setback requirements.

“We amended the master plan to remove that one lot that was zoned professional and then rezone it from Professional to Residence-C so they could build a single-family home there,” City Manager Sam Gaston said. “They amended the Overlay District so that one lot is excluded from the far west end. Then they rezoned the property from Professional to Residence-C, which allows them to hopefully build a single-family home there.

“The good news is that a lot on the corner is a little bit larger than your typical lot down Glass Drive,” Gaston continued. “It should give them a little more maneuverability. Sometimes, the Board of Zoning Adjustment has granted small variances to corner lots to be able to get them a house so it lines up with other homes. Also, hopefully, its more in keeping with the neighborhood.”

Christopher Mouron sought the amendment and rezoning to build a house on the site.

In other action, the council passed a resolution executing a contract with The Pave Team for a walkway at Canterbury Park. The next meeting of the Mountain Brook City Council will be at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9.