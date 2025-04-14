Council addresses speed limits on Richmar Drive

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens

Mountain Brook City Council met on Monday and voted to adjust speed limits along Richmar Drive.

In doing so, the council approved an ordinance establishing a 20 mile per hour posted speed limit on the street and another ordinance establishing a 15 mile per hour school zone speed limit on a portion of the road.

Other items approved include the following:

Resolution authorizing the execution of a Master Services Agreement with Carr, Riggs, and Ingram with respect to auditing services.

Resolution entering into a contract for General Services with Birmingham Regional Paratransit Consortium d/b/a ClasTran.

Resolution authorizing the execution of a Fiber Optic Franchise Agreement with Lumos Fiber of Alabama.

Resolution ratifying a change order for the Fire Station No. 2.

Resolution authorizing the sale, disposal, or donation of certain surplus property.

The council also discussed an ordinance prohibiting parking on Country Club Boulevard, on the Country Club of Birmingham side. There was discussion of altering the ordinance to only prohibit parking in the area on weekdays during business hours, but the council withdrew the item after public comment suggested the ordinance would place a burden on resident in the area and prevent the ability to host visitors.