Council appoints First Responders Foundation board members, approves work on sidewalks, crosswalk and speed humps

Mountain Brook City Council met on Monday night, appointing First Responders Foundation board members and approves work on sidewalks, crosswalk and speed humps during the meeting.

Mayor Stewart Welch appointed Russel Vandevelde to serve on the First Responders Foundation, and the council appointed Courtenay Bullock to serve on the board as well. Both will serve in their roles without compensation until Feb. 13, 2028. The foundation exists to assist first responders and their families in the event of injury, illness, death or personal disasters such as fire or weather related damage to their homes.

The council also approved a resolution authorizing a change order with respect to the Montclair Sidewalk project and two associated retaining walls. The changes made include a nearly 300 square foot increase in one retaining wall, costing an additional $29,215.84. However, the city is saving a total of $85,350.74 on the project because the original Soldier Pile retaining wall was quoted for 70 square feet, and the revised quantity is for 41.95 square feet. The chance reduced the overall cost of that wall by $114,566.58.

Council also approved contract agreements with respect to the pedestrian brick pattern crosswalk in Mountain Brook Village and to the speed humps construction on Halbrook Lane and Arundel Drive.

In other happenings of the night, the following items were passed:

Resolution executing an agreement with United Ability, Inc. (dba Gone for Good) with respect to a community document destruction and e-waste recycling event on April 5.

Resolution authorizing the execution of the MWCF Deductible Addendum-2025 with respect to the $300,000 deductible workers’ compensation insurance coverage.

Resolution authorizing the sale or disposal of certain surplus property.

The next regular council meeting is Feb. 24 at 7:00 p.m.

To watch the full meeting and pre-meeting, visit the city's YouTube channel at youtube.com/@CityofMountainBrook.