Council approves 1% sales tax increase, adopts budget, honors departing leaders

Members of the Mountain Brook City Council and Mayor Stewart Welch listen to proclamations honoring the service of Welch, City Manager Sam Gaston and Council President Virginia Smith during the Oct. 13 meeting.

The Mountain Brook City Council on Oct. 13 unanimously approved a 1% increase to the city’s local sales and use tax, raising the total rate to 10%, effective April 1, 2026. The council also adopted the fiscal year 2025-26 budget and approved several resolutions related to property and service agreements.

Finance committee member William “Billy” Pritchard noted the issue had been under discussion for years. “This is something the finance committee has been looking at for two years,” he said. “We did incorporate the allocation in there ... [and] it will take effect April 1.”

Council President Virginia Smith emphasized that the increase was a difficult but necessary step. “This was not done lightly,” Smith said. “It was done with great thought … and the budget with items that we were facing in terms of cash and revenue, increasing expenses — now is the time.”

The ordinance dedicates the new revenue to capital improvements such as sidewalks and infrastructure. According to Pritchard, the increase is projected to generate approximately $1 million annually.

Later in the meeting, the council formally recognized three departing city leaders: Mayor Stuart Welch, City Manager Sam Gaston and Council President Smith, all of whom are retiring from their roles.

Additional actions included approval of a property surplus resolution for the Fire Department and agreements with the Birmingham Zoo, the Birmingham Botanical Society, and the Jefferson-Blount-St. Clair Mental Health Authority.