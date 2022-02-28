Council approves 2022 paving list, changes employee handbook

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Police Department. Mountain Brook Public Works Director Ronnie Vaughn received approval from the City Council on Jan. 24 for eight paving jobs in the city in 2022. Staff photo. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Police Department. Mountain Brook Police Chief Jaye Loggins asked the City Council on Jan. 24 to change the city employee handbook and allow probationary employees to access their sick or vacation time after 90 days. Prev Next

The Mountain Brook City Council at its Jan. 24 meeting approved a list of paving projects in the city for 2022. The list was submitted by Ronnie Vaughan, the city's public works director. The following streets are to be resurfaced by Dunn Construction this year:

Montevallo Road (Church Street to Glen­coe Drive)

Richmar Drive (Montevallo Road to Mountain Lane)

Richmar Drive (Mountain Lane to Hillsdale Road)

Mountain Lane (Richmar Drive to Hillsdale Road)

Office Park Circle

South Brookwood Road (North Woodridge Road to South Brookwood Circle)

Overton Road (River Ridge Circle to River Oaks Road) ­

Halbrook LaneThere are only eight projects on the list, com­ pared to about 15 paving jobs the city carried out in fiscal 2021. However, Vaughn said the list includes any needed work. "This does not look like quite as long a list, but we do evaluate all the roads every year, and this is just what we recommend," he said. Vaughn told Village Living the paving should cost about $776,000. However, he said the price could fluctuate because asphalt is petroleum-based.

REMOVING A HARDSHIP

At the request of Police Chief Jaye Loggins, the council approved a change to the city's employee handbook that will shorten the time that probationary employees have to wait before being allowed to use their vacation or sick time.

Previously, a new employee could only use sick and vacation leave after completing his or her first year with the city. With the change, these employees will be able to use sick or vacation time after 90 days.

Loggins said the old rule could create undue hardship for employees facing medical issues, especially during the pandemic. "My concern is that with COVID we will have employees going without pay," he said. For example, one police officer had the virus but was unable to take sick time while off work, Loggins said. The chief said he raised the issue at a depart­ment heads meeting the previous week, and they supported the change. "There was no opposition," he said. Each municipality has the authority to make such changes as long as it files the new policy with the Jefferson County Personnel Board, Loggins said.

MAKING MORE SPACE

Members approved a change order submit­ted by Goodwyn Mills Cawood as part of the ongoing renovation of Field No. 1 at the Ath­letic Complex at Mountain Brook High School. Dale Brasher of Brasher Design Studio pre­sented the change order to the council. The city will spend $100,000 to add a new retaining wall near the parking lot, but the change will create about 8,250 square feet of additional usable space, Brasher said. "It just gives a lot more room up there," he said. "It's a tight site."

OTHER BUSINESS

