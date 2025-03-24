Council authorizes execution of Fire Training Facility Agreement, recognizes Stacey Cole for 34 year career

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens

Mountain Brook City Council passed an ordinance authorizing the execution of the Fire Training Facility Agreement with the city of Vestavia at Monday's meeting.

Vestavia will fund the project, but was in need of a space to build the facility. The agreement will allow the building of a joint fire training facility on the site of the Over The Mountain Regional Training Center. The center is currently used by Mountain Brook, Vestavia Hills, Homewood, Hoover and Rocky Ridge fire departments for individual and joint training exercises.

The council also honored Deputy Fire Chief Stacey Cole for his years of service at the meeting.

"We honor and recognize Chief Stacey Cole for his 34 years of dedicated service, his contributions to the fire service and his lasting impact on professionals and the community," Council President Virginia Smith said as she read the proclamation recognizing Cole. "His leadership, mentorship and unwavering commitment, will be remembered and cherished by all who've had the privilege to serve alongside them. We extend our deepest gratitude and best wishes to Chief Stacey Cole as he embarks of the next chapter of his journey."

The council also recognized that April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the Crisis Center, based in Birmingham, was present to speak on the topic and about the services their center provides. To learn more about the center, visit crisiscenterbham.org.

Other items that were passed include:

Approval of the minutes of the March 10, 2025, regular meeting of the City Council.

Approval of the minutes of the March 20, 2025, special meeting of the City Council.

Resolution authorizing the change orders for the Fire Station No. 2.

Resolution providing three dog waste stations at Fox Hall Condominiums.

Resolution reappointing Lynn Ritchie to the Villages Design Review Committee

Resolution appointing Patrick Carlton to the Library Board.

Resolution creating a new skilled labor position for the Parks/Recreation Department.

The council also discussed a potential upgrade to the flashing light on Old Leeds Road at Cherokee Road during the pre-meeting.

The next council meeting is April 14 at 7 p.m.at City Hall.