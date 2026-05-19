City Council awards $5.8 million contract for O'Neal Library renovation

× Expand Staff photos. The library has several interior renovations planned including and expansion of the children’s department to provide more space for programming.

The Mountain Brook City Council on Monday awarded a $5.8 million contract to Rives Construction Co. for renovations at the O’Neal Library.

The City Council also approved a cost sharing agreement with the Mountain Brook Library Foundation, with the foundation picking up $3,050,000 of the cost and the city providing $2.75 million.

The library already is closed for the renovations. Patrons will be served in the Sam Gaston Council Chambers of City Hall beginning June 1. City Hall library hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday except for Wednesday. The library will give way to municipal court at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

“We are packing and getting ready to move over to City Hall,” Librarian Lindsy Gardner said. “We'll have to move a lot of the contents out of the building before construction can start. That's our emphasis right now, packing, getting ready to move.”

Library materials can still be returned at the O’Neal Library via the return slot in the alley behind the library.