Council candidates Black, Garner meet in forum prior to Aug. 25 vote

The two candidates in the only contested race in the Mountain Brook municipal election took part in a virtual candidate forum on Thursday night. The election is to be held Tuesday, Aug. 25.

City Councilor Philip Black, holder of Place No. 2 on the City Council, faced off against his only challenger in the race, Gerald A. Garner.

The candidates, along with moderator Jack Royer of CBS-TV 42, met at City Hall.

The forum — which lasted for about 30 minutes — was broadcast live on the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Black and Garner each offered opening and closing statements and also responded to a series of five questions posed by Royer.

The men discussed such topics as infrastructure, city budget priorities, how to support local businesses and ways to improve the Lane Parke development in Mountain Brook Village.

They also clashed regarding some aspects of the campaign.

The entire forum is now available for viewing at the Chamber Facebook page. To watch, go to facebook.com/mtnbrookchamber.

Mayor Stewart Welch III and City Council President Virginia Smith are unopposed and were certified for election by the City Council on July 27.

