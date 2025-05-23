Council set for quick meeting on Tuesday

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens

Mountain Brook City Council will meet on Tuesday, facing a short agenda following the Memorial Day weekend.

The meeting was set for Tuesday instead of Monday to accommodate the holiday, and the agenda covers basic business.

Items on the agenda include:

Consideration: Resolution authorizing the sale or disposal of certain surplus property.

Consideration: Ordinance amending Chapter 14 of the City Code with respect to fees.

To watch the meeting live at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, go to YouTube.com and search @cityofmountainbrook in the search bar. Click on the Mountain Brook logo and then click on “Live”