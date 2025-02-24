Council appoints Steve Boone as city manager starting in December

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens

Mountain Brook City Council on Monday appointed Steve Boone, the current assistant city manager and finance director, to replace Sam Gaston as city manager, effective Dec. 1. Gaston announced in January his plans to retire in November.

Expand Photo by Sam Chandler Mountain Brook City Clerk and Finance Director Steve Boone talks about employee pensions at the City Council meeting Oct. 28.

Boone joined the City in 1996 from Jefferson County, Alabama where he served as Chief Accountant. Previously, he was a partner with a Birmingham-area public accounting firm. He earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) in 1992 and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Management from UAB in 1983. He is married with two children.

During the pre-meeting, the council also discussed an agreement with Vestavia Hills to build a joint fire training facility on the site of the Over The Mountain Regional Training Center. The center is used by Mountain Brook, Vestavia Hills, Homewood, Hoover and Rocky Ridge fire departments.

Mountain Brook Police Chief Jaye Loggins was also honored by the council on Monday for his 28 years of dedication to protecting the city. Loggins will retire on Saturday.

The council also viewed a presentation of the annual financial audit of the City as of and for the year ended September 30, 2024.

Other items approved by the council are as follows:

Resolution authorizing the extension of the franchise agreement with MCI Metro dba Verizon Access Transmission Services with respect to the fiber optic system in the City.

Resolution authorizing the execution of the ADECA Grant for the Alabama Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Resolution re-appointing Helen Harmon to the Environmental Sustainability committee.

Resolution authorizing the sale or disposal of certain surplus property.

Resolution accepting the FY 2025 Paving List.

Resolution approving the draft legislation attached to the pre-meeting agenda, concerning a bill that would authorize two or more municipalities to establish a regional law enforcement training facility authority and would provide for the financing of the facility.

Ordinance providing for a total of (4) stop signs on Hunters Lane (North and South), Little Branch Road and Royal Oak Court.

Other items discussed in the pre-meeting included the following:

Appeal of flood damage claim denial- Rick Szynkiewicz at 3617 Westbury Way.

Request by the Library Board and Library Foundation for City funding and participation of planned interior renovations at the O’Neal Library-Lindsy Gardner.

For the full agenda and meeting packets, visit mtnbrook.org/meetings.