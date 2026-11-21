× Expand Photo by Kelli S. Hewett A new study of Lane Parke says that plenty of parking exists at the busy development, it just may require a hike of up to a quarter of a mile, which isn’t a favorite choice of customers, especially in rainy, hot or cold weather. Photo by Kelli S. Hewett.

The Mountain Brook City Council will hear an update on a Mountain Brook Village parking study when it meets Monday, Nov. 23.

David Coggins of Sain Associates is scheduled to present the update at the council's 6:30 p.m. work session in the Virginia C. Smith Pre-Council Chamber at City Hall, 56 Church St. The regular meeting follows at 7 p.m.

The agenda does not say what the update will cover. Sain Associates has studied parking at Lane Parke, the Mountain Brook Village development of shops, restaurants, apartments and a hotel.

As Village Living reported Nov. 1, the study found no overall shortage. Spaces near the Lane Parke Apartments and in the Publix lot are often open at peak shopping hours, but some are about a quarter mile from the businesses that run short of nearby spots. City Manager Steve Boone said at the time that enough parking exists even at peak times and that many shoppers don't know the apartment and grocery spaces are public.

A proposed parking study for Mountain Brook Village was also on the council's Oct. 12 agenda.

The council has taken several steps on village parking since the study. At its Nov. 9 meeting, it accepted the dedication of certain private streets in The Lane Parke at Mountain Brook Village development as public rights-of-way and adopted Ordinance 2209, which sets a two-hour limit on on-street public parking in Lane Parke, according to draft minutes in Monday's agenda packet and Village Living's Nov. 10 report. Both votes were 3-0, with Council President Pro Tempore Lloyd Shelton and Council Member Gerald Garner absent.

Boone told the council before that meeting that most Lane Parke spaces were already marked for two-hour parking and the ordinance would make the limit formal. He said the council will also need to adopt an ordinance setting a speed limit for Lane Parke. Signs there are posted at 5 mph, but that limit cannot be enforced until it is formally established, according to the minutes.

The council will also hear comments from residents. Its next regular meeting is Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.

The full agenda can be found at this link.