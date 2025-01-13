Council showcases new streaming platform in first meeting of 2025

by

Mountain Brook City Council made the switch to YouTube streaming for their first meeting of the year.

Moving forward, meetings will be live-streamed from the city's YouTube channel, @cityofmountainbrook. To watch future meetings live, search the handle, select the city's logo and then "live".

During the meeting, the council accepted a proposal by Nimrod Long with respect to sidewalk designs for Halbrook Lane and Arundel Drive. Other agenda items approved during the meeting include:

  • Approval of the minutes of the December 9, 2024, regular meeting of the City Council.
  • Consideration: Resolution authorizing the contractor agreement with Stone and Sons with respect to the Highway 280 traffic signal generator replacement.
  • Consideration: Resolution recommending to the ABC Board the issuance of a 020-Restaurant Retail Liquor license to Ladybird Taco Bhm LLC (trade name: Ladybird Taco).
  • Consideration: Resolution executing the contractor agreement with B Group with respect to the Public Works Crew Facility.
  • Consideration: Resolution ratifying 4 change orders with respect to the Fire Station No. 2 project.
  • Consideration: Resolution ratifying the AGZA Beta Project 2025.
  • Consideration: Resolution authorizing the sale or disposal of certain surplus property.
  • Consideration: Resolution ratifying the purchase of a Rosenbauer Pumper Fire Truck.
  • Consideration: Resolution authorizing the right-of-way encroachment agreement with respect to the sewer project on Park Lane.
  • Consideration: Resolution executing a contractor agreement with respect to the Mountain Brook Elementary Field Fence.
  • Consideration: Resolution authorizing the execution of an agreement for [tax and license] examination services with RiverTree Systems.
  • Conditional Use application for Katie Kirby Interiors at 2832 Culver Road in Mountain Brook Village.
  • Resolution declaring a moratorium on CBD and Vape Shops.

The next regular meeting of the council is Jan. 27 at 7:00 p.m.

To view the full meeting video, click here.