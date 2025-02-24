Council looks to appoint Steve Boone as city manager after Gaston retires

× Expand Photo by Sam Chandler Mountain Brook City Clerk and Finance Director Steve Boone talks about employee pensions at the City Council meeting Oct. 28.

Mountain Brook City Council's Feb. 24 pre-meeting agenda, released on Friday, lists an item to appoint Steve Boone, the current assistant city manager and finance director, to replace Sam Gaston as city manager, effective Dec. 1.

In January, Gaston announced his November retirement plans.

Boone joined the City in 1996 from Jefferson County, Alabama where he served as Chief Accountant. Previously, he was a partner with a Birmingham-area public accounting firm. He earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) in 1992 and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Management from UAB in 1983. He is married with two children.

Boone is a past President of the Government Finance Officers Association of Alabama 2004-2005, a member of the Alabama City County Management Association, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Alabama Society of Certified Public Accountants.