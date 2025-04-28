Council to see three presentations, cover BOE appointment in Tuesday meeting

×
Illustration by Sarah Owens
Mountain Brook City Council will meet on Tuesday, hearing presentations from the Mountain Brook Schools Foundation, Leadership Mountain Brook and Chamber of Commerce before discussing a Board of Education appointment.
Other items on the agenda include:
- Small Business Week Proclamation.
- Consideration: Resolution authorizing the sale or disposal of certain surplus property.
- Consideration: Resolution declaring certain property as surplus and authorizing its sale to West Blount Fire Department.
- Consideration: Resolution authorizing the City’s participation in the 2025 “Back-to-School” Sales Tax Holiday.
- Consideration: Resolution making an appointment to the Mountain Brook Board of Education
- Consideration: Ordinance amending Chapter 121 of the City Code with respect to signs.
The meeting may be streamed live at 7 p.m. on Tuesday via YouTube. To access the YouTube video, go to www.YouTube.com and search @cityofmountainbrook in the search bar. Click on the Mountain Brook logo and then click on “Live” to view the meeting.