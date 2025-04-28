Council to see three presentations, cover BOE appointment in Tuesday meeting

Mountain Brook City Council will meet on Tuesday, hearing presentations from the Mountain Brook Schools Foundation, Leadership Mountain Brook and Chamber of Commerce before discussing a Board of Education appointment.

Other items on the agenda include:

  • Small Business Week Proclamation.
  • Consideration: Resolution authorizing the sale or disposal of certain surplus property.
  • Consideration: Resolution declaring certain property as surplus and authorizing its sale to West Blount Fire Department.
  • Consideration: Resolution authorizing the City’s participation in the 2025 “Back-to-School” Sales Tax Holiday.
  • Consideration: Resolution making an appointment to the Mountain Brook Board of Education
  • Consideration: Ordinance amending Chapter 121 of the City Code with respect to signs.

The meeting may be streamed live at 7 p.m. on Tuesday via YouTube. To access the YouTube video, go to www.YouTube.com and search @cityofmountainbrook in the search bar. Click on the Mountain Brook logo and then click on “Live” to view the meeting.