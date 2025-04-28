Council to see three presentations, cover BOE appointment in Tuesday meeting

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens

Mountain Brook City Council will meet on Tuesday, hearing presentations from the Mountain Brook Schools Foundation, Leadership Mountain Brook and Chamber of Commerce before discussing a Board of Education appointment.

Other items on the agenda include:

Small Business Week Proclamation.

Consideration: Resolution authorizing the sale or disposal of certain surplus property.

Consideration: Resolution declaring certain property as surplus and authorizing its sale to West Blount Fire Department.

Consideration: Resolution authorizing the City’s participation in the 2025 “Back-to-School” Sales Tax Holiday.

Consideration: Resolution making an appointment to the Mountain Brook Board of Education

Consideration: Ordinance amending Chapter 121 of the City Code with respect to signs.

The meeting may be streamed live at 7 p.m. on Tuesday via YouTube. To access the YouTube video, go to www.YouTube.com and search @cityofmountainbrook in the search bar. Click on the Mountain Brook logo and then click on “Live” to view the meeting.