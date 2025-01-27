Council votes to undertake MBE fence project, get design for crosswalk at Stone River Road

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens

Mountain Brook City Council voted on Monday to undertake a fence project at Mountain Brook Elementary and contract Sain Associates for a raised crosswalk design at Stone River Road.

Gerald Garner and Shanda Williams were also appointed to the Parks and Recreation Board.

The following items were also approved by the council:

Resolution authorizing the sale or disposal of certain surplus property.

Change order for the Mountain Lane and Montevallo Lane drainage project design.

Watch the full meeting here. The pre-meeting can also be viewed here.