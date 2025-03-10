Council commits to funding O'Neal Library renovations, agrees to landscaping agreement for new fire station

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens

Mountain Brook City Council on Monday Council committed to partially funding O'Neal Library renovations and approved a landscaping agreement for the new fire station.

The O'Neal Library is in need of renovation to ensure it continues to meet the needs of the community, including addressing safety, accessibility and infrastructure concerns. The projected cost of the renovation project is approximately $7.5 million, and the council has been requested to contribute a portion of the funding to support the completion of the project.

The city agrees to provide funding of up to $2,750,000 toward the planned renovation, contingent upon contribution of the remainder of the total project cost by the Mountain Brook Library Foundation, whether through its capital fundraising campaign or investment reserves.

Regarding landscaping for the new fire station, the council approved a month-to-month contract with Blackjack Horticulture for landscape services. The contract is subject to review and legal approval, and approval and execution by the city manager for $16,000 with the city contributing $4,500 of that.

The council also approved a settlement agreement for $10,000 for a damages claim.