Council updates building permit fees

Mountain Brook City Council on Tuesday voted to increase building permit fees in the city, amending Sec. 14-1 in the city code.

Based on the agenda packet documents, the amendment brings building permit fees for residential construction valued at $1,000 or more to $11 for every $1,000, plus an issuance fee of $50. Non-residential construction adds an additional dollar per every $1,000.

Demolition fees also changed from $500 to $2,000 while land disturbance fees raised to $1,500 from $1,000. Excavation permits will increase from $28 to $200. Asphalt restoration or concrete pavement performed by the city will remain at $275 per square yard.

The amendment will go into effect on July 1.

Other items approved by the council include:

A wastewater treatment plant improvements design at Mountain Brook High School.

A moratorium on licenses for occupations that see clients in their home.

Resolution authorizing the sale or disposal of certain surplus property.

Board of Landscape Design appointments.

A Finance Committee appointment.

The next council meeting will be on June 9 at 7 p.m. in City Hall.