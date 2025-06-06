Short agenda set for Monday council meeting

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens

Mountain Brook City Council will meet Monday night to go over a short agenda, following pre-meeting discussions about road conditions, grant applications, sidewalks and the Memory Triangle roundabout.

Items on the formal meeting agenda is as follows:

Mayor for a day-Virginia Leeth

National Pollinator Week Proclamation.

Approval of the minutes of the May 26, 2025, regular meeting of the City Council.

Consideration: Resolution authorizing the sale or disposal of certain surplus property.

Consideration: Resolution authorizing the acceptance and execution of Change Order Nos. 021, 022, and 023 for Fire Station No. 2 on Overton Road.

Items on the pre-meeting agenda are as follows:

Frank Galloway, Jr. to address the City Council regarding road conditions in the City.

Safe Streets For All (SS4A) grant application and recommended improvements-Richard Caudle of Skipper Consultants (This item may be added to the formal agenda.)

Crestline/Memory Triangle roundabout study follow up-Richard Caudle of Skipper Consultants (This item may be added to the formal agenda.)

Rebid options for the final section of the Locksley Drive Sidewalk project-David Giddens of Nimrod Long and Associates (This item may be added to the formal agenda.)

Contract with CB&A Construction for additional fencing along Memory Lane for the Montclair Road Sidewalk project-Sam Gaston

To watch the meetings live, go to YouTube.com and search @cityofmountainbrook in the search bar. Click on the Mountain Brook logo and then click on “Live” to view the meeting.