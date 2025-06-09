Council moves forward with Memory Triangle roundabout funding application

×
Illustration by Sarah Owens
Mountain Brook City Council met on Monday night, voting to authorize the city to move forward with the funding application for the Memory Triangle roundabout project.
The council also approved the following:
- Resolution authorizing the sale or disposal of certain surplus property.
- Resolution authorizing the acceptance and execution of Change Order. Nos. 021, 022, and 023 for Fire Station No. 2 on Overton Road.
- Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute any documents for the application of the Safe Streets For All grant.
- A motion to rebid options for the final section of the Locksley Drive Sidewalk project.
- A motion to approve a contract with CB&A Construction for additional fencing along Memory Lane for the Montclair Road Sidewalk project, subject to legal review.