Starnes Media announces advisory board for Creator Collective

Starnes Media has introduced the advisory board for the Creator Collective, a program designed to provide aspiring media professionals with real-world content creation experience, professional mentorship, and hands-on training in multiplatform storytelling, media production, and digital engagement.

The advisory board includes journalists, content creators, media entrepreneurs, and industry professionals who will help shape the program’s curriculum, mentor participants, and connect them with industry and community opportunities. Board members will engage directly with Creator Collective participants through workshops, live Q&A sessions and professional development initiatives.

Additional members will be announced in the future.

“We are incredibly grateful to this esteemed group of advisers for lending their time, expertise and insights to the Creator Collective,” said Tim Stephens, general manager for Starnes Media and executive director of the Creator Collective. “Their diverse backgrounds across media, digital storytelling, public relations, and content strategy will provide our participants with a broad base of knowledge and real-world experience. With their guidance, we are building a first-class learning experience designed to inspire and empower a new generation of creative storytellers.”

Advisory board members

Expand Lynn Andrews, a veteran photographer, marketer and advertising creative whose career includes time with a top New York-based agency, is a member of the Starnes Media Creator Collective advisory board.

Lynn Andrews – A photographer, marketer and community leader, Andrews is involved in local initiatives, including her work with the Junior League of Birmingham. Her background in visual storytelling and community engagement will help students develop a well-rounded approach to content creation across multiple platforms.

Lynden Blake – A former WBRC sports anchor and current

Expand Submitted Lynden Blake, a former WBRC reporter who now works as a sideline analyst for ESPN+, is a member of the Starnes Media Creator Collective advisory board.

sideline analyst for ESPN+, Blake has a strong background in sports media and digital broadcasting. Her knowledge of live reporting, social media engagement and audience-driven content will benefit students looking to enter the fast-paced world of sports and entertainment media.

Expand Tommy Deas, a former APSE president and Director of Content for Gannett’s Center for Community Journalism, is a member of the Starnes Media Creator Collective Advisory Board.

Tommy Deas – Former president of the Associated Press Sports Editors and one of the most influential sports editors in the country, Deas serves as director of content for Gannett’s Center for Community Journalism. With decades of experience in newsroom leadership and audience-driven storytelling, he will help participants understand the evolving digital media landscape.

Michele Forman – An award-winning documentary filmmaker

Expand Michele Forman, an award-winning documentary filmmaker and director of the media studies program at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, is a member of the Starnes Media Creator Collective advisory board.

and director of the media studies program at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Forman brings extensive experience in storytelling and film production. Her expertise in visual narratives will help Creator Collective members master compelling storytelling across video, social media, and digital platforms.

Expand Submitted Deon J. Hampton, an award-winning multiplatform journalist for NBC News, is a member of the Starnes Media Creator Collective advisory board.

Deon J. Hampton – NBC News’ top field reporter and a two-time national award winner, Hampton is known for securing high-profile exclusives and covering major national events. From investigative reporting that led to policy changes to being the first journalist to interview key figures in historic moments, his work spans politics, public safety, and in-depth storytelling. His experience in investigative journalism, political coverage, and multiplatform storytelling will provide invaluable insights to Creator Collective members.

Jaclyn M. Langan – As member services and events coordinator at the Alabama Press Association, Langan works closely with media professionals across the state to advance content creation and digital publishing. She will provide insights into industry networking, professional development, and best practices for working in today’s media landscape.

Expand Gail Sideman, a public relations specialist and founder of GPublicity with a career spanning media relations, sports communication and brand strategy, is a member of the Starnes Media Creator Collective advisory board.

Gail Sideman – A public relations specialist and founder of GPublicity, Sideman has a career spanning media relations, sports communication and brand strategy. Her expertise in messaging, audience engagement and digital branding will provide Creator Collective members with critical skills in public relations, personal branding and content strategy.

Stacie Shain – Director of graduate and undergraduate programs in the Department

Expand Veteran journalist Stacie Shain, director of graduate and undergraduate programs in the Department of Communication at Bellarmine University, is a member of the Starnes Media Creator Collective advisory board.

of Communication at Bellarmine University, Shain offers an academic perspective on media education and content creation. Her mentorship will help bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry application, preparing students for a future in multiplatform storytelling.

Role of the advisory board

The advisory board will help Creator Collective participants gain the skills and connections needed to thrive as modern content creators. Their primary responsibilities include:

Advising on curriculum development – Ensuring that workshops and training sessions align with current industry standards and evolving media trends.

Providing professional mentorship – Offering guidance through one-on-one interactions, networking opportunities, and career development advice.

Connecting students to industry and community opportunities – Helping members explore internships, job prospects, and collaborative projects across digital media, entertainment, journalism, and brand storytelling.

Hosting monthly AMA (Ask Me Anything) sessions – Engaging with students in live Zoom Q&A sessions where members can ask about career paths, industry trends and content creation best practices.

Preparing the next generation of content creators

Through mentorship and hands-on training, Creator Collective members will gain experience in multimedia content creation, digital storytelling and audience engagement. Whether writing articles for the newspaper, producing video content, creating social media stories or developing materials for podcasts, participants will leave the program with the knowledge, connections and confidence to succeed in the modern media landscape.

The Starnes Media Creator Collective is committed to fostering a new generation of storytellers, and the guidance of the advisory board will be instrumental in shaping its success. Updates on workshops, mentorship opportunities and industry partnerships will be announced as the program continues to grow.