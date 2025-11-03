Crestline Elementary to host Veterans Day program Nov. 7

Crestline Elementary School will hold its annual Veterans Day program on Friday, Nov. 7, at 8:30 a.m. in the school auditorium at 3785 Jackson Boulevard.

Fifth grade students will present a musical tribute to honor local veterans. Attending veterans are invited to enjoy a light breakfast with families before the program begins. Each honored guest will receive an American flag during the ceremony — a long-standing tradition and highlight of the school year.

The event is open to community members and family guests of Crestline students.