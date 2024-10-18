Crestline Elementary McTeacher's Night rakes in over $2,000

× Expand Photo courtesy of Valluzzo Companies Nicholas Valluzzo, middle, and his family personally presented a check to Crestline Elementary administrators on Oct. 17, 2024.

Crestline Elementary received a check for $2,200 on Thursday from McDonald's and Valluzzo Companies after a successful McTeacher's night in September.

McTeacher's Nights allow teachers, students and their families to interact outside of the classroom in a fun way while also raising funds for schools. During the event, teachers step behind the counter to put in a shift at McDonald’s, helping pass out food, working the drive thru, selling cookies or simply greeting the students and their families.

Crestline held their McTeacher's Night on Sept. 18 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the McDonald's located at 1569 Montclair Rd.

To learn more about McTeacher's Nights or to host one for your school, visit https://valluzzocompanies.com/mcteacher-nights.