New build Crestline home hits market at $2 million

A home in Mountain Brook's Crestline neighborhood just hit the market at $2 million.

The new construction home, located at 721 Euclid Ave., sits on a 0.27 acre lot and has seven bedrooms with six full baths. The 6,202-square-foot home was built in 2024 and features a circular drive and a garage.

Additionally, the main level includes a formal foyer, a decked out kitchen with a 10.5' island and stainless built-in Thermador appliances. There is also a laundry room, great room with cedar beams, a separate living room with a limestone fireplace, and a separate den/office. the master suite is also on the main floor right off the foyer.

On the way upstairs, there is another big Den halfway up the stairwell. Once on the second level, you will find four bedrooms with custom closets and three full ensuite baths. In the basement, there is a large den, a playroom, media room, two bedrooms and one full hall bath.

Outside space hosts a large covered porch and finished backyard. There are also also two storage rooms in the home.

See the MLS listing at https://www.liveinalabama.com/homes-for-sale/721-Euclid-Avenue-Mountain-Brook-AL-35213-392718539.