Crestline student delivers baked goods in act of service

× Expand Photo courtesy of Crestline Elementary Crestline Elementary student William Miller helped deliver 182lbs of baked goods from Publix to Grace Klein Community (FeedBHM) on Jan. 18, 2025.

Crestline Elementary student William Miller delivered baked goods in act of service on Saturday, delivering over 182 pounds of goods from Publix to FeedBHM.

FeedBHM is the food rescue initiative of Grace Klein Community.

Volunteers are mobilized 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. to retrieve good food from local restaurants, grocers, cafes, catering companies, farmers and anywhere else where they can find good food.

All rescued food is reallocated from a trip to the landfill and onto the plates of the food insecure.

For more information on the initiative, visit https://gracekleincommunity.com/feedbhm/.