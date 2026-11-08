Crestline Village kicks off holiday season with open house

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Businesses and shoppers spread holiday cheer around Mountain Brook during the Crestline Village Holiday Open House on Nov. 21, 2024.

Crestline Village will kick off the holiday season with its Open House on Nov. 19.

Each of Mountain Brook’s villages has a unique charm with a separate Holiday Open House bringing a completely different experience at each one.

From Santa Claus and the snow globe in Crestline Village to shopping events and various celebrations in Mountain Brook Village and the Poker Run in English Village, there is something waiting for everyone for the holidays.

Lizzie Maymon, executive director of the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, said Crestline’s Open House will be extra special this year as the chamber introduces a countdown to officially light up Crestline for the holiday season.

“The evening will include family-friendly activities like a snow globe experience, hot chocolate, and visits with Santa, music from local students and more,” Maymon said. “We are really excited to create a festive moment that brings everyone together and kicks off the holidays in Crestline in a big way.”

Crestline’s Open House usually draws about 3,500 participants each year.

The remaining open houses will be in December: Mountain Brook Village on Dec. 3 and English Village on Dec. 10. The Mountain Brook Holiday Parade is Dec. 6.

Maymon said the Mountain Brook Village Open House has an “elegant holiday feel.”

“Many of our retailers host their annual holiday parties that evening, along with special sales, promotions, food, drinks and other experiences,” Maymon said. “It is always a beautiful night in the Village and a wonderful way to begin the holiday shopping season.”

The Mountain Brook Village Open House usually draws about 4,000 visitors each year.

English Village’s open house Dec. 10 will feature a Poker Run, a giveaway and holiday parties throughout the village.

“It has such a fun European feel, and it is always lively,” Maymon said. “It has become a holiday tradition that people look forward to each year.”

English Village usually welcomes about 2,500 visitors each year.

For more information about each open house, visit mtnbrookchamber.org/holidays.

Crestline Village Open House

When: Thursday, Nov. 19

Thursday, Nov. 19 Where: Crestline Village

Crestline Village Highlights: Tree lighting countdown, snow globe experience, hot chocolate, visits with Santa, music from local students

Mountain Brook Village Open House

When: Thursday, Dec. 3

Thursday, Dec. 3 Where: Mountain Brook Village

Mountain Brook Village Highlights: Retailer holiday parties, special sales and promotions, food and drinks

English Village Holiday Open House