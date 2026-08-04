Crestline Village to hold annual tent sale

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. Vendors set up with tents for the Crestline Tent Sale with many items offered at a discounted price.

Businesses throughout Crestline will be abuzz with activity Aug. 15 for the annual Tent Sale.

Sponsored by the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, the Tent Sale will be held throughout Crestline Village with local businesses being invited to participate. The sale is an all-day event with many businesses setting up special activities and promotions under white tents in front of their storefronts.

A representative with the Chamber said most of the businesses throughout Crestline Village participate in the sale each year, which coincides with the back-to-school shopping season.

The event has been held for many years and drew several thousand shoppers in 2025, a representative with the Chamber said.

The event features merchants offering special promotions, discounted merchandise, sidewalk sales and outdoor tent displays.

“The Tent Sale has become a favorite community tradition, providing shoppers with an opportunity to discover unique finds while supporting Crestline’s locally owned businesses,” according to the Chamber.

“Mountain Brook has a vibrant retail community that makes the area a premier shopping destination. Residents and visitors alike are encouraged to spend the day exploring the villages, taking advantage of exclusive promotions and shopping local.”

For a detailed list of the businesses participating and specific details of activities held throughout the day, visit the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce website at mtnbrookchamber.org or by contacting the Chamber at chamber@mtnbrookchamber.org.