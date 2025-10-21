Grand Bohemian to host Halloween-themed wine blending classes Oct. 30-Nov. 1

The Grand Bohemian Hotel in Mountain Brook is hosting Crimson and Cloaks: A Halloween Night of Wine — a special edition of its signature wine blending experience — on three dates: Oct. 30, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

Guests are invited to attend in costume and learn the art of wine blending, complete with welcome bubbles, a red wine tasting, small plates and a custom bottle to take home. Each session ends with a “best dressed” vote, with the winner receiving a limited-edition bottle of wine crafted by the hotel’s wine blender.

Class sizes are limited. Tickets are $149 per person and include service charges (tax not included). Sessions run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 31, and from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Custom labels can be added to take-home bottles with advance photo submission. For more details or to reserve a spot, visit grandbohemianmountainbrook.com.