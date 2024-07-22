Curry Corner celebrates opening in English Village with ribbon cutting

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce The Curry Corner is celebrating the opening of its Mountain Brook location with a ribbon cutting on July 29, 2024.

Curry Corner is celebrating their opening of an English Village location with a ribbon cutting on July 29.

The restaurant will be located at the site of the former Chester’s Test Kitchen in front of the statue of Civitas at 2037 Cahaba Rd.

According to its owner, longtime local restauranteur Bhuwan Bashel, the Curry Corner will feature Indian delicacies such as Butter Chicken, Tikka Masala, Paneer Masala, Tandoori dishes and more.

The location will also feature a full bar. They will serve lunch and dinner seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.