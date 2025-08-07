Daniel George restaurant marks 25 years

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Daniel George has been a restaurant staple at Mountain Brook Village for 25 years.

Mountain Brook Village restaurant Daniel George marked its 25th anniversary Aug. 4 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce.

Known for its creative American cuisine and daily‑changing menu, the restaurant features Gulf Coast seafood, game, meats, poultry and fresh local produce, along with an extensive wine list. The award-winning restaurant rebranded its name this year to just "DG."

Located at 2837 Culver Road, DG is open for lunch Monday through Friday and dinner Monday through Saturday. Reservations are available at (205) 871‑3266.