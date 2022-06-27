Daniel Odrezin to serve on Board of Education

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Mountain Brook City Council appointed Daniel Odrezin to a five-year term on the Mountain Brook Board of Education.

The Mountain Brook City Council on April 26 appointed Daniel Odrezin to the Mountain Brook Board of Education.

“Serving on the Board of Education will be my way of helping to ensure the great educational experience that drew us to Mountain Brook is a reality for our son and so many others,” Odrezin said.

Odrezin is a real estate attorney with a practice in the Cahaba Heights area and has previously served as the assistant executive director of the Birmingham Jewish Federation. There he worked as a liaison with schools and has worked closely with Mountain Brook Schools in the past. His father, Greg Odrezin, taught sixth grade math at Cherokee Bend Elementary School for 15 years. His wife’s name is Meredith.

Odrezin will join Nicky Barnes (president), Jeffrey Brewer (vice president), Jenifer Kimbrough and Anna Comer on the board.

“We’re excited to welcome Daniel to the Board of Education,” Superintendent Dicky Barlow said. “His father was a positive influence on so many people at Cherokee Bend, and it’s great for Daniel to now have the chance to serve our school community and its members.”

Barnes said that since Odrezin has a young family, he has a long-term interest in Mountain Brook Schools. “We are excited for him to be a new ambassador to a whole new generation of Mountain Brook students and their families,” Barnes said.

Odrezin began his term in June.