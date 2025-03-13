DATE CHANGE: A Night at the Oscars Gala

Mitchell's Place has announced a date change for their annual A Night at the Oscars Gala due to impending severe weather.

Originally planned to be at The Country Club of Birmingham on Saturday, the event has moved to Sunday, still at the club. The event will begin at 6 p.m.

The annual evening event is filled with dancing and live music from Rock Candy Band, followed by a gourmet plated dinner, inspiring program and an exciting live auction. This year's emcees will be Allen Meisler and Phil Pickett and Auctioneer, Christie King. Mitchell's Place mission is to provide comprehensive, research-based services for children and families affected by autism spectrum disorder and other developmental disabilities.